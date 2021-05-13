1 dead, 1 injured after Barron County motorcycle crash
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person died at the scene of a Barron County motorcycle crash, and another was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Richard Knoll, 63, was the driver of a three wheeled motorcycle who was headed north on Highway 53 between Chetek and New Auburn Wednesday afternoon. Knoll left the roadway causing him and the passenger, 72-year-old Lois Allen, to be ejected.
Knoll was pronounced dead at the scene and Allen was taken to a hospital with injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.