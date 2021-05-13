Advertisement

Appeals court: Wisconsin woman doesn’t have to tell stores she’s a convicted shoplifter

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has tossed out part of a woman’s shoplifting sentence that required she tell the management of any store she entered that she was on supervision for the offense.

Markea Brown, 28, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty in 2018 to felony retail theft for helping steal $2,655 worth of merchandise from Pleasant Prairie Outlet Mall.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, who sentenced Brown to 15 months in prison, says he feels that “embarrassment does have a valuable place in deterring criminality.”

The appeals court disagreed, saying it doesn’t believe that a broad public notification requirement promotes rehabilitation.

