Battle of the badges blood drive

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Battle of the badges blood drive came back this year for round 2. The Menomonie Police Department, Fire Department, Dunn’s County Sheriff’s Office and the UW-Stout Police Department had a friendly competition to see who could donate the most blood.

The blood drive runs May 13-14th from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the banquet center at Stout Craft Company. It is open to walk-in’s but appointments are encouraged.

First responders also asked family members, friends and those in their communities to come and donate to add to either the fire or the police tally.

Menomonie PD crime preventions specialist, Brenna Jasper helped out during day one of the blood drive. She said this a great way for first responders to get involved with the people they protect and serve everyday.

“I think it ties in really nicely, just another way to kind of give back, further help the community and engage the community to be part of that as well,” Jasper said.

Last year, the blood drive generated 71 units of donated blood. The fire department won by having the most donations.

To register with the American Red Cross to donate blood for the event, click here.

