Advertisement

Brewers return to full capacity June 25

Brewers logo
Brewers logo(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that American Family Field will return to 100% capacity starting on Friday, June 25.

“This is great news for our fans and our community,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger in a press release. “We appreciate the support of Mayor Barrett and Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in getting us back to full capacity.”

Currently, single-game tickets are available for games scheduled through Thursday, May 27.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash Tuesday.
Sheldon man pronounced dead at the scene of Rusk County crash
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt
Woodmohr Town Hall
Costly misunderstanding for Town of Woodmohr board member
Harmonie Clauer
Missing Grant Co. 15-year-old found safe
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death

Latest News

Spencer Silver died May 8 at age 80.
Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80
Officials released the names of those involved in fatal Rusk County crash
1 dead, 1 injured after Barron County motorcycle crash
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
Cochrane-Fountain City High School student named U.S. Presidential Scholar