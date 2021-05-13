Advertisement

Cochrane-Fountain City High School student named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - A senior at Cochrane-Fountain City High School is earning a top academic honor.

Amara Lynn Livingston was named a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar recipient for career and technical education, the United States Dept. of Education announced Thursday. Livingston is one of three Wisconsin high school seniors to earn the distinction of becoming a U.S. Presidential Scholar.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the announcement Thursday, recognizing 161 high school seniors across the country.

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” Cardona said. “Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”

Students are selected based on a number of criteria, including academics, school evaluations, leadership, community service, and essays. Two selections are made from each state, one boy and one girl, as well as 15 at-large choices, 20 art scholars, and 20 career and technical education scholars. Livingston’s selection was in the latter group.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars says that more than 6,000 students qualified for the 2021 awards.

Phoebe J. Jeske of Oregon High School and Neil Sai Dogra of University School of Milwaukee are the other Wisconsin U.S. Presidential Scholars for 2021.

The program dates to 1964. The 2021 group is the 57th class of award winners.

You can view a complete list of the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars by going here.

