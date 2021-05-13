Advertisement

Company defies Michigan governor’s order to close pipeline

Enbridge says only the federal government has authority to order a shutdown.
Enbridge says only the federal government has authority to order a shutdown.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The company that operates an Upper Midwestern oil pipeline is rejecting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s demand to close it.

Whitmer had set a Wednesday deadline to shut down Line 5, contending it risks a major oil spill in the Straits of Mackinac linking Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. But Enbridge says only the federal government has authority to order a shutdown.

The Canadian company and its supporters say doing so would risk the same fuel disruptions experienced on the East Coast following a cyberattack against a pipeline there. Opponents say the two situations are different and accuse Enbridge of flouting the law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash Tuesday.
Sheldon man pronounced dead at the scene of Rusk County crash
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death
Harmonie Clauer
Missing Grant Co. 15-year-old found safe
An overturned semi hauling wheat was involved in a deadly crash near Lake Wissota on Monday...
Two people killed in crash Monday near Lake Wissota identified

Latest News

U.S. corn and soybean stocks expected to remain tight through end of the year
UWEC receives challenge coin from Capitol Police
Four Years Later: UWEC study still recognized, utilized by law enforcement
Four Years Later: UWEC Research Still Impactful (5/13/21)
Four Years Later: UWEC Research Still Impactful (5/13/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (5/13/21)