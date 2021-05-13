Advertisement

DNR considers ending night wolf hunt, shorter registrations

FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wisconsin wildlife officials opened an abbreviated wolf season Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, complying with a court order to start the hunt immediately rather than wait until November. The hunt will run through Sunday, Feb. 28 across six management zones.(AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials are considering drafting new regulations that would prohibit hunting wolves at night and shorten the window for registering kills after hunters blew past their quota in February.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the endangered species list in January.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was preparing to hold a hunt in November as per statutory requirements but a judge forced the department to launch the season in February.

State-licensed hunters killed 218 wolves, almost 100 animals more than their quota.

The DNR’s policy board is set to vote May 26 to schedule a hearing on a proposal to rework wolf hunting rules. Revisions could include barring hunting wolves at night and tighter deadlines for registering kills.

