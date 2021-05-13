Advertisement

Eau Claire man charged with 7th OWI

By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been charged in Eau Claire County with OWI-7th offense.

Court records show Roderick Morrison JR was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 7th offense and threat to law enforcement officer on Thursday.

The criminal complaint says on May 12, Eau Claire Police were dispatched to a traffic complaint at the Eddy Lane Holiday gas station. An employee called law enforcement because a male subject was believed to be intoxicated and drove away. This subject was later identified as Morrison.

When law enforcement contacted Morrison, they noticed slow movement, slurred speech and the smell of intoxicants. An open bear can was found lying on the ground next to the driver’s side door of the vehicle. He denied being the driver of the vehicle, telling officials that his friend drove but that he had walked off.

During his arrest, Morrison made threats to officers.

Morrison signed a $3,000 signature bond on Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 8.

