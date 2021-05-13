Former teacher accused of ‘upskirting’ agrees to plea deal in Federal Court

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A former teacher with D.C. Everest Area School District has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Madison to producing child pornography.

Travis Greil, 39, entered the plea Thursday. Greil admitted that he used an iPad to make videos and take photos under students’ clothing, a practice called “upskirting.”

The investigation began in February 2020 when a student reported to the school liaison officer that she believed Greil had filmed up her skirt while she was standing near Greil’s desk.

The offense to which he has pleaded guilty has a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. In the plea agreement with the United States, the parties have agreed that a sentence of at least 6 years in prison is the appropriate disposition of the case.

Greil will be sentenced in August.

