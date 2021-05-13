Gundersen Health System continuing homebound vaccinations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System continues to roll out vaccinations to people who can’t make it to vaccine clinics.

Dr. Robyn Borge and other Gundersen staff have been making house calls to homebound patients in the Coulee Region for the past month.

The effort is a partnership between Gundersen, the La Crosse County Health Department, and Inclusa.

93-year-old Irving Wittenberg is among the patients who have been vaccinated thanks to the initiative.

Wittenberg received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday morning, saying everyone should get the vaccine to beat COVID-19.

“It’s good protection, it’s worthwhile having it,” Wittenberg expressed.

Dr. Borge says patients have been feeling a great sense of gratitude to be receiving the vaccine in this manner.

“They’re so thankful that they’re getting a chance to contribute to this effort,” Borge added. “They may not see crowds of people but they do have caregivers that come in and out of their home, they also feel much safer when their loved ones and family members come to visit.”

Dr. Borge believes the County will continue vaccinating the homebound as long as there are people who request it.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.