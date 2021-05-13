Advertisement

How the diaper drive will help Chippewa Valley families

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A two week long Diaper Drive continues to build momentum in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. The goal is to collect one million diapers for families. Five days into the diaper drive people in the community have helped raise thousands of dollars.

“It seems like such a small thing but can make such a difference to a family whether or not they can pay their bills that day,” said Junior League of Eau Claire President Emily Cinquegrana.

It also can mean whether families are reusing dirty diapers, which happens often according to Cinquegrana.

“They end up reusing diapers for two or three days,” Cinquegrana said.

She says the need for diapers is evident, based on research done by the National Diaper Bank network. One in three families struggle to pay for diapers.

“That can mean someone on your block is in need of diapers, someone from your work is in need of diapers,” said Cinquegrana.

The Diaper Bank has been working to fill that gap, because Cinquegrana says having access to diapers often times is like a domino effect.

“Just physically having a clean diaper to put on their bottom every night, but their mental health goes a long way, the mental health of the family goes a long way, the stability of the family. Research shows that children who are able to use early childhood education, which diapers help support, are two and a half times more likely to go onto high education later on in life,” said Cinquegrana.

She says the Diaper Drive has raised nearly $26,000 from major corporate sponsors and through Wednesday. Royal Credit Union has collected $2,400 including $2,000 from RCU.org. RCU is committed to match up to the first $5,000.

“I can’t believe the amount of support ... We live in one of the greatest communities in Wisconsin,” said Cinquegrana.

She adds, no donation is too small, it is sure to make an impact on someone in your neighborhood.

