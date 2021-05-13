Advertisement

Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80

Spencer Silver died May 8 at age 80.
Spencer Silver died May 8 at age 80.(KSNB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M’s best-known products, the Post-it Note, has died at his home in Minnesota.

The family’s obituary says Spencer Silver died May 8 at age 80.

According to 3M, Silver was working in a company lab in 1968 when he discovered an adhesive formula that allowed notes to be easily attached to surfaces, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving a residue. In 1974, a colleague came up with the idea of using Silver’s adhesive on paper and a product that later became known as Post-it Notes was born.

