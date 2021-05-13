Advertisement

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library reopens in temporary location

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is now open in their temporary Mall Drive location.

The library says customers can visit the library to browse materials, use computers (one hour guarantee), and access other services during open hours. No appointments are necessary.

If the library reaches capacity, customers may wait outside until others leave.

Cardholders can still reserve materials through the online category and pick up their holds in the building.

Hours will be:

Monday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5p.m.

Sunday: closed

The library moved to a temporary location while the original building goes under expansion.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash Tuesday.
Sheldon man pronounced dead at the scene of Rusk County crash
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt
Woodmohr Town Hall
Costly misunderstanding for Town of Woodmohr board member
Harmonie Clauer
Missing Grant Co. 15-year-old found safe
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles warms up before an NFL football game against the...
UPDATE: Blake Bortles signs with Green Bay Packers
The change to the hours of operation of the clinic is due to the community demand for COVID-19...
Zorn Arena COVID-19 vaccination clinic adjusts hours of operation
Spencer Silver died May 8 at age 80.
Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80
Brewers logo
Brewers return to full capacity June 25