L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library reopens in temporary location

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is now open in their temporary Mall Drive location.

The library says customers can visit the library to browse materials, use computers (one hour guarantee), and access other services during open hours. No appointments are necessary.

If the library reaches capacity, customers may wait outside until others leave.

Cardholders can still reserve materials through the online category and pick up their holds in the building.

Hours will be:

Monday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5p.m.

Sunday: closed

The library moved to a temporary location while the original building goes under expansion.

