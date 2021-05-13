Officials released the names of those involved in fatal Rusk County crash

RUSK, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement have released the names of two people who were involved in a Rusk County Crash that happened Tuesday.

Officials say David Larson, 70 from St. Cloud, was pronounced dead at the scene. It was noted there was no seatbelt use. He was the passenger of the vehicle that rolled over along U.S. Highway 8.

The driver has been identified as James Mrozek, 80 from Sauk Rapids. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened Tuesday, May 11 at 3:47 p.m. Officials say the vehicle was westbound on Highway 8 when it crossed the center line, went into the ditch, hit a tree and a power pole and then rolled over.

