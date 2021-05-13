Advertisement

Officials released the names of those involved in fatal Rusk County crash

By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement have released the names of two people who were involved in a Rusk County Crash that happened Tuesday.

Officials say David Larson, 70 from St. Cloud, was pronounced dead at the scene. It was noted there was no seatbelt use. He was the passenger of the vehicle that rolled over along U.S. Highway 8.

The driver has been identified as James Mrozek, 80 from Sauk Rapids. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened Tuesday, May 11 at 3:47 p.m. Officials say the vehicle was westbound on Highway 8 when it crossed the center line, went into the ditch, hit a tree and a power pole and then rolled over.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash Tuesday.
Sheldon man pronounced dead at the scene of Rusk County crash
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt
Woodmohr Town Hall
Costly misunderstanding for Town of Woodmohr board member
Harmonie Clauer
Missing Grant Co. 15-year-old found safe
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death

Latest News

Spencer Silver died May 8 at age 80.
Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80
Brewers logo
Brewers return to full capacity June 25
1 dead, 1 injured after Barron County motorcycle crash
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
Cochrane-Fountain City High School student named U.S. Presidential Scholar