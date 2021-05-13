Search for a suspect continues and surviving cats await adoption following cat killings in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - About three dozen cats are awaiting adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society after they were rescued from a horrible crime scene.

In late April, dozens of cats and kittens were found abandoned in rural Dunn County including some who had been shot and killed. Over the last few weeks, even more cats have been discovered. A total of 35 survived and 18 were deceased.

There is a hope a $10,000 reward will lead to information regarding whoever is responsible for the abandonment and killings. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd says deputies are investigating some leads but no suspects have been identified or arrested.

The 35 surviving cats continue to recover at the Dunn County Humane Society. Each has been given a name from a Dr. Seuss book in an effort to bring some joy to a dark situation.

“These guys had gone through such a traumatic experience we wanted to make their names something fun and positive,” says Jamie Wagner, Kennel Manager at the humane society.

Since the original incident, Wagner says community support has been incredible with the donation of money and supplies.

“It has really warmed our hearts to see the outpouring of support we have gotten,” she says. “When we said we were low on kitten food and cat food, holy man, that whole day we were getting delivered kitten food and cat food so we are stocked now.”

Because of the trauma, Wagner says most of the cats have developed a cold but they are being treated with antibiotics and are expected to recover shortly.

“Unfortunately cat immune systems are very fragile,” Wagner says.

Once they recover, they will be ready to find their forever homes.

“We just really want them to find homes where they can go, decompress and have a fantastic rest of their lives like they have deserved all along.”

Because these cats have survived trauma, Wagner says their new families should expect to give them some space and time to acclimate to a new environment. She says it can be helpful to limit the cats to just one room at first.

People interested in a cat should fill out an adoption application or call the Dunn County Humane Society at 715-232-9790.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office continues to accept tips. If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 715-232-1348 or submit an anonymous tip to Dunn County Crime Stoppers.

