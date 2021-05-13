Small businesses seeing improvements, new relief program available in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Small businesses that struggled during the pandemic are starting to see things improve.

La Crosse Chamber of Commerce CEO Neal Zygarlicke credits the uptick in business to new and returning customers.

“They’re [businesses] seeing more people comfortable coming out and going to businesses, visiting in-person, revenues are generally up,” Zygarlicke said.

The Chamber has helped provide information about relief programs to businesses since the pandemic began, and also facilitated the “Building Community” fund.

“It was a grant program that was able to help 55 businesses in the local area and give a grant from $2,500-$7,500,” Zygarlicke detailed.

As far as La Crosse County as a whole, a new program is now available for smaller cities, towns, and villages, where small businesses have had just as tough of a time during the pandemic.

“Those businesses really struggle and they’re not necessarily in the best position to go chasing after a lot of other funding sources that might be available,” La Crosse County Community Development Specialist Brian Fukuda said.

Small businesses with five or fewer employees outside the City of La Crosse are eligible for grants between $1,000-$20,000.

La Crosse County received $100,000 to fund the grant program from the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

The funding came through the federal Community Development Block Grant - Coronavirus program, and businesses in the City of La Crosse aren’t eligible because the City received its own allocation of funds from the program.

Fukuda adds that there could be a chance for more money through the new small business program if it takes off.

“The state has indicated that if we’re successful in getting those funds in the hands of small businesses in our community that there could be other funds available,” Fukuda said. “There’s certainly no guarantees, we’d have to apply, we’d have to appeal to the Department of Administration, but indications are that we could potentially get some additional funding.”

Applications for the grant program can be found on the La Crosse County website.

