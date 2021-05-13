Advertisement

Trempealeau County Dairy Promotion Committee donates dairy products to Dove Health Care

Dairy products were donated to Dove Health Care in Osseo on Thursday.
By Max Cotton
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The cupboards are full at a Trempealeau County nursing and rehabilitation center.

That’s because two dairy farmers delivered donation bags of dairy products earlier Thursday to Dove Health Care in Osseo.

Set up by the Trempealeau County Dairy Promotion Committee, the donations are a way of thanking Dove’s health care workers for their efforts and sacrifices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dove Healthcare Administrator Bryce Miles says, “The community has been very supportive to us over the past year and it’s an amazing feeling to be part of such a supportive community and we’re happy to be part of the Trempealeau County and surrounding communities here.”

This isn’t the first time Trempealeau County Dairy Farmers have donated to the facility

Miles says they’ve donated in the past, helping provide food for events like super bowl parties.

