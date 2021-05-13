U.S. corn and soybean stocks expected to remain tight through end of the year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Yesterday’s USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report show they expect U.S. corn and soybean stocks to remain tight through at least the end of the current marketing year. With this year’s corn crop now projected to be just under15 billion bushels, that report predicts ending U.S. corn stocks at just over 1 and a quarter billion bushels with continued strong world demand for our crop. That estimate is down about 95 million bushels from earlier projections. Soybean ending stocks were left unchanged from earlier estimates of 120 million bushels as demand for soy products continues to be strong. The size of the U.S. soybean crop this fall is expected to be 4.4 billion bushels—up slightly from earlier estimates.

Payments under the second Coronavirus Food Assistance program have now reached $13.59 billion. So far 6 and a quarter billion dollars have gone out to crop farmers, 3 point 44 billion to livestock producers, 2 point 63 billion has been sent for sales commodities, another $1.21 billion has gone to dairy farmers while poultry producers have gotten just over 58.3 million dollars.

Every year retirement takes top people from the agricultural industry including ag education. This year some high schools in western Wisconsin will have to replace ag teachers and FFA advisors who have been in the classroom a long time. Teachers who will be retiring at the end of this school year include Chris Jumbeck of Cochrane-Fountain City, Kevin Whalen of Arcadia and Kent Haake from Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau. Combined they have over 85 years teaching agriculture at the high school level.

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls College of Agriculture, food and Environmental Sciences has given its outstanding senior awards to two students from this area. Abigail Solum, a food science and technology student from Rice Lake took home the Rochelle Junkman Award as the senior with the highest grade point average in the college. And Brooke Brantner from Menomonie, an animal science major, won the Doctor Earl Hildebrand award which goes to the senior who best exemplifies a combination of scholastic achievement, extracurricular involvement and leadership in the college.

