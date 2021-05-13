Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Leonard & Sheldon and Sketch

By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - I recently started watching The Big Bang Theory - yes, I’m late to the party - but I think it’s so funny.

When Chippewa Humane sent me Leonard and Sheldon the guinea pigs for this week’s Wagner Tails -- I couldn’t help but smile!

They’re not scientists, but you’d be a genius for adopting these two.

Leonard and Sheldon are one-year old male guinea pigs. These roommates must be adopted together. Their adoption fee is $40.

Unlike the TV version of Sheldon, staff at Chippewa Humane describe these two as social. Leonard and Sheldon are sure to provide you with some fascinating entertainment and maybe a few “Bazingas!” (you’ll understand that if you watched the show). Click HERE for adoption information.

Sketch is proof age is just a number. Despite her youthful appearance, this girl is actually a senior cat.

Sketch arrived at the Buffalo County Humane Association in early December in rough shape. She weighed just 2.6 pounds, the size of 10-week-old kitten.

After a vet examination, it was discovered she wasn’t a kitten, but rather eight to ten years old! Sketch is still small, around six pounds, but healthy.

She is thriving in her foster home. Her foster mom says she definitely acts like a kitten! She loves to snuggle and to play.

Sketch is on a prescription diet and will need to stay on that food. She’ll also do best as the only cat in a home.

Let’s help this gal find the happy home she’s been waiting for. Click HERE for a link to get an adoption application.

