Zorn Arena COVID-19 vaccination clinic adjusts hours of operation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Zorn Arena will have new hours of operation starting Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday, May 18, the new clinic hours each week will be Tuesday through Thursday from 3 until 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The clinic will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

The clinic remains open this Thursday and Friday, May 13 and 14, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., but will be closed Saturday for UW-Eau Claire’s graduation and commencement.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the change to the hours of operation of the clinic is due to the community demand for COVID-19 vaccination.

Children 12-15 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. There are many places to get a vaccine. Your child may be vaccinated through their healthcare provider, a local pharmacy, or the Health Department. ➡Find info here https://t.co/kgvSv9K0nB pic.twitter.com/qhxbqu5iHS — EC Health Dept (@echealthdept) May 13, 2021

The ECCCHD says that the new hours will allow ease of access for people to make appointments depending on their schedules, holding clinic hours in the morning, evening, and on the weekend to make it more convenient to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Vaccines offered at the Zorn Arena clinic include Pfizer for anyone ages 12 and over, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (or Janssen) vaccine for those ages 18 and over.

People in Wisconsin ages 18 and older can sign up for a free vaccine by going to vaccinate.wi.gov or calling 844-684-1064. Proof of insurance or citizenship is not needed. Walk-ins are also welcome. For those ages 12 to 17, a parent or guardian will need to set up, authorize, and attend the appointment.

The clinic at Zorn Arena is managed by the ECCCHD, UW-Eau Claire, the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

