Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past short-handed Pacers, 142-133

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Oshae...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Oshae Brissett (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks wore down the short-handed Indiana Pacers in a 142-133 victory Thursday night. Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn’t have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP who made 14 of 18 shots from the field - six on uncontested dunks - and hit 11 of 16 free throws. The Bucks moved within a game of the Brooklyn Nets for the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 playoff seed. Justin Holiday led the Pacers with 26 points.

5/13/2021 9:44:05 PM (GMT -5:00)

