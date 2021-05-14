Advertisement

Bridge replacement to close road near Tomah until July

A map showing the road closure near Tomah for Emerson Road due to a bridge replacement...
A map showing the road closure near Tomah for Emerson Road due to a bridge replacement scheduled to start May 17, 2021.(Monroe County, Wisconsin)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOWN OF GRANGE, Wis. (WEAU) - A bridge replacement in Monroe County will close a road slightly northwest of Tomah for the next couple of months.

According to the Tomah Police Department, Emerson Road will be closed to replace a bridge over Mud Creek from Monday, May 17 until at least July. The closure stretches north from Highway 21 to Flora Avenue south in the Town of LaGrange in Monroe County, adjacent to Tomah.

The notice for the road closure indicates the road will be unavailable for “several months,” although the Facebook post by the Tomah PD indicates the work should be wrapped up by early July 2021.

***ROAD CLOSURE*** The Emerson Road bridge over Mud Creek will start being removed and replaced on Monday, May 17,...

Posted by Tomah Police Department on Friday, May 14, 2021

Emerson Road provides access to athletic facilities near LaGrange Elementary School, so authorities are asking motorists to consider alternate paths to the venue.

One recommended detour from the west is to use Highway 21 to Flint Avenue, then south on LaGrange Avenue. From the east, motorists can consider Highway 12 to Flint Road, then south on LaGrange Avenue.

