Bridge replacement to close road near Tomah until July

TOWN OF GRANGE, Wis. (WEAU) - A bridge replacement in Monroe County will close a road slightly northwest of Tomah for the next couple of months.

According to the Tomah Police Department, Emerson Road will be closed to replace a bridge over Mud Creek from Monday, May 17 until at least July. The closure stretches north from Highway 21 to Flora Avenue south in the Town of LaGrange in Monroe County, adjacent to Tomah.

The notice for the road closure indicates the road will be unavailable for “several months,” although the Facebook post by the Tomah PD indicates the work should be wrapped up by early July 2021.

Emerson Road provides access to athletic facilities near LaGrange Elementary School, so authorities are asking motorists to consider alternate paths to the venue.

One recommended detour from the west is to use Highway 21 to Flint Avenue, then south on LaGrange Avenue. From the east, motorists can consider Highway 12 to Flint Road, then south on LaGrange Avenue.

