Defense attorneys withdraw from UW Arboretum killings trial

Khari Sanford (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Defense attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting a Madison doctor and her husband last year have been allowed to withdraw from the case.

Andrew Martinez and Jeremiah Meyer-O’Day told a Dane County judge during a brief hearing Friday that a conflict had come up in their representation of Khari Sanford.

The 19-year-old Madison man is accused in the March 30, 2020 shooting deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre.

Beth Potter, MD, and Robin Carre, PhD
Beth Potter, MD, and Robin Carre, PhD(UW Department of Family Medicine and Community Health)

The defense attorneys say the conflict is was due to something Sanford did or said, which was not specified and also because he had filed a complaint against them with the state Office of Lawyer Regulation.

