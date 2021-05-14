DNR: Fire danger very high across most of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is warning that nearly two-thirds of the state has a very high fire danger Friday.

According to the DNR, counties mostly north of a line from La Crosse to Sheboygan have very high fire danger, while far western counties, including La Crosse, have a high fire danger.

The increased fire danger is due to low humidity and warm air across Wisconsin, which are conducive to wildfires. Therefore, the DNR is recommending against burning across most of the state Friday.

A map showing fire danger across Wisconsin on May 14, 2021. (Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources)

Counties with a very high fire danger Friday include Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Forest, Florence, Green Lake, Iron Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

Counties with a high fire danger Friday include Buffalo, Dunn, La Crosse, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties.

Wisconsin’s remaining counties have moderate fire danger Friday, mostly in the southern one-third of the state.

The DNR says it has responded to 611 wildfires in 2021, which have burned over 1,700 acres so far this year. That includes 53 such fires last week, according to the DNR.

FEMA recommends that each household knows and understands what to do in the event of a wildfire. Generally, here are some tips to be aware of in the event of a wildfire:

Recognize Warnings and Alerts: Have several ways to receive alerts.

Make an Emergency Plan: Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands what to do if you need to quickly evacuate.

Review Important Documents: Make sure your Make sure your insurance policies and personal documents (like ID) are up to date.

Know your Evacuation Zone: , practice with household, pets, and identify where you will go. Learn your evacuation routes , practice with household, pets, and identify where you will go.

Gather Supplies: for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, Have enough supplies for your household, include medication, disinfectant supplies, masks pet supplies in your go bag or car trunk.

Stay Safe During: Evacuate immediately if authorities tell you to do so!

Returning Home After a Wildfire: Do not return home until authorities say it is safe to do so.

More resources about wildfire safety are available by clicking here. You can learn about fire danger and burning restrictions in your area on the Wisconsin DNR website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.