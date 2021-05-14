Eau Claire Area School District plans for students to return in-person for fall

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District announced Friday that they are planning for all students to return to in-person learning for the upcoming fall school year.

The district says in order to return to full in-person learning, continued mitigation strategies will be in place. This includes asking students to stay home when they feel unwell, respiratory etiquette, good handwashing and quality ventilation systems.

In March of 2020, the school district prepared for closures and at home learning when Gov. Tony Evers announced all K-12 schools would be closed as of March 18 at 5 p.m.

When the fall 2020 school year started, virtual learning was moved back one week to allow for restructuring of classes. For a brief time, classes were moved to a 100% virtual model.

On April 6, 2021, the district moved to four day a week of in-person learning.

School officials say, “As the school year is wrapping up, we want to take a moment to thank our families and students for your grace and efforts in adhering to mitigation stratifies as provided by the CDC this school year,”.

The Eau Claire Area School District sent this statement regarding in-person learning to families. (WEAU)

