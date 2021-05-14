Advertisement

Eau Claire bar fire still under investigation, ruled accidental

The Alibi Bar in Eau Claire caught on fire Monday morning.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The fire that broke out at The Alibi Lounge in Eau Claire is still under investigation.

Eau Claire Fire Inspector Jason Knecht says the exact cause is still to be determined but it is being ruled accidental.

Knecht says the fire started in the attic above the kitchen and is believed to be caused by an electrical issue.

Eau Claire Fire Department was dispatched to the bar at 4:27 a.m. on May 3. They were able to contain and extinguish the fire, but there was an estimated $200,000 of damage.

A daytime view of the damage done to The Alibi Lounge in Eau Claire from a Monday morning fire.
