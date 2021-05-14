Advertisement

Eau Claire Police Department teams up with automotive service to deter catalytic converter theft

(Secret Witness)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department and Victory Automotive have teamed up to prevent catalytic converter theft at zero cost to the public.

Two stripes of high heat pants will be painted onto your catalytic converter to deter a thief from stealing the device. The service will be free of charge on May 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Victory Automotive on Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire.

Police and Victory Automotive say this will not damage your car or the health of those inside the vehicle. A minor smell can be expected for a day or two.

The University of Wisconsin- Stout and the City of Eau Claire have had recent cases of catalytic converter thefts.

The Eau Claire Police Department is partnering with Victory Automotive Service and local salvage yards to help prevent...

Posted by Eau Claire Police Department on Friday, May 14, 2021

