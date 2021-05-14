Eau Claire’s mask mandate stays in place, for now

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire city and county-wide mask mandates remain in effect despite new guidelines for face coverings from the federal government.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new set of guidelines that removed indoor mask recommendations for fully-vaccinated individuals in most settings. However, the CDC noted that local health officials, government, and institutions would determine the best course of action for their jurisdictions.

The mask mandate for Eau Claire Co. is set to expire at the end of June. Because the mandate is a city and county ordinance, not a health department order, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department says that the face covering requirement will remain in effect until June 30 unless either the Eau Claire City Council or Eau Claire County Board modify their existing ordinances.

The next Eau Claire County Board meeting is May 18, while the next Eau Claire City Council meeting isn’t until May 24. It has not been communicated to the public whether the ordinances will be reviewed at any future meeting as of Friday morning.

Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld said that the board will meet with health department and community partners to discuss the next steps.

The ECCCHD indicated that CDC guidance has not yet been accepted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services as of Friday morning, but noted that it takes a short amount of time for state health officials to determine how to implement and communicate guidance with local health officials in Wisconsin.

Other counties with mask mandates in Wisconsin are in a similar position of waiting to see what the state’s health department will determine, as well as waiting for the next public meeting to bring the issue up. In Dane County, officials won’t meet until next week to consider mask ordinances. The city of Appleton and Outagamie Co. advised Thursday that they will follow the new CDC guidelines. In Rock Co., health officials have a mask mandate in place through June 30. Milwaukee Co. officials don’t expect any changes to current mask mandates or health orders before June 15.

Eau Claire’s city mask mandate ordinance carries a $200 penalty and automatically expires if no action is taken before its end date of June 30. The same terms apply to the county-wide mandate, which only applies to areas in Eau Claire Co. that do not have their own health departments.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.