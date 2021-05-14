Farmers to Families Food Box program ending soon

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At the end of this month, the popular Farmers to Families Food Box Program put in place last year to help feed the hungry across the country will be no more. During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the program distributed nearly 167 million boxes of fresh food to families and helped farmers move their products that had backed up because of lost demand from the food service industry. But since taking over as Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack started a review of the program and said there was too much waste of food and money the way the program was structured so he’s ending it. He is getting pushback from both sides of the aisle in Congress over that decision and observers say some type of replacement program could happen soon.

Canadian and Mexican officials aren’t wasting any time letting U.S. officials know how they feel about any attempts by U.S. officials to re-instate Country of Origin Labeling for beef and pork. Canada’s Ambassador to the United States Kristen Hillman said this week that the issue was resolved a few years ago when both Canada and Mexico challenged the rule at the World Trade organization and won a decision against the rule. She added any attempts to put in a new rule would probably result in retaliatory tariffs from both countries to the tune of over 1 billion dollars.

New numbers show there’s a lot more hay in storage across the state this month than there was a year ago. The current inventory shows 579 thousand tons in storage—84% more than a year ago. Nationally the hay inventory shows 18 million tons in storage, down 12% from last May. New numbers also show winter wheat production in Wisconsin is gonna be almost 15 and a half million bushels—79% more than last year. That’s because state farmers planted 76% more winter wheat acres last fall taking total acres up to 220 thousand. Yields are now forecast at 70 bushels an acre—up 1 from last year.

If you always wanted to buy a ranch in Montana—you just missed a bargain. Reports say someone has stepped up to buy the Climbing Arrow Ranch near Bozeman for 136 and a quarter million dollars. The ranch is nearly 80,000 acres with a 2,000 head Angus herd and was the scene of the Robert Redford movie, “A River Runs Through It.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.