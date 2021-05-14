Advertisement

Flag-lowering order in honor of Hmong-Lao Veterans

(Pixabay)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Hmong-Lao Veterans are being honored in Wisconsin on May 14.

Governor Evers has ordered the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds, and military installations of the State of Wisconsin.

This flag-lowering order is set to begin at sunrise on May 14, 2021, and end at sunset on May 14.

