Advertisement

Flaherty’s 7th win lifts Cards as Burnes walks 1st batter

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the fifth inning of a baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty became the major leagues’ first seven-game winner this year with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee as the Brewers’ Corbin Burnes extended his streak to 58 consecutive strikeouts before his first walk. Flaherty allowed four hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two to help the Cardinals win a three-game series that featured dominant starting pitching. Burnes returned from the injured list after a positive test for coronavirus. Burnes struck out nine among his first 14 outs, giving him 58 strikeouts and no walks before walking Tommy Edman with two outs in the fifth.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/13/2021 7:26:08 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash Tuesday.
Sheldon man pronounced dead at the scene of Rusk County crash
Woodmohr Town Hall
Costly misunderstanding for Town of Woodmohr board member
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt
1 dead, 1 injured after Barron County motorcycle crash

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North Baseball
SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 13
Rusk County Community Honors Fallen Officers
Rusk County Community Honors Fallen Officers
Search for Suspect in Cat Shooting Continues
Search for Suspect in Cat Shooting Continues