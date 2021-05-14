Juneau Co. deputies investigate after man found dead in vehicle at Necedah Refuge

NECEDAH, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Friday after a man was found dead in a vehicle at Necedah Refuge.

The Juneau County Communications Center received a call around 10 a.m. from someone who had located the man in his vehicle and said he appeared dead, the report stated.

Juneau County deputies said when they arrived at the scene, it appeared that the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Officials do not suspect foul play and stated there is no danger to the community.

Authorities are holding off on releasing the individual’s name until his next of kin is notified.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating with the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office. Deputies were assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.