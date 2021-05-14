Advertisement

Police: 9 wounded, 3 critically, in Providence, Rhode Island

Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday,...
Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Providence, R.I.(AP Photo/William J. Kole)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island’s capital said nine people have been wounded in a shooting.

Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements told reporters Thursday evening that three of the nine were critically wounded.

Clements believed the shooting was the largest in city history.

It took place in the southeastern neighborhood of Washington Park just before 7 p.m. No arrests have been made.

Clements stressed the investigation was in its early stages. He also said multiple guns were used.

Witnesses at the scene said shots were fired outside a home.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash Tuesday.
Sheldon man pronounced dead at the scene of Rusk County crash
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Woodmohr Town Hall
Costly misunderstanding for Town of Woodmohr board member
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt
Harmonie Clauer
Missing Grant Co. 15-year-old found safe

Latest News

Flag-lowering order in honor of Hmong-Lao Veterans
"A great day for America:" CDC lifts mask mandate
Free vaccination clinic at UW-Stout
UW-Stout vaccination clinic open to ages 12 to 15
SkyWarn 13 Forecast: 05/13/2021 4PM