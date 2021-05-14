Advertisement

Rusk County honors fallen deputy during National Police Week

Rusk Co. Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Rusk Co. Law Enforcement Memorial Service(WEAU)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - This is National Police Week, which includes a time to honor all law enforcement officers in the U.S. who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Thursday evening, a Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held in Ladysmith at the Legacy Amphitheater in Memorial Park. Rusk County E.D.G.E. students placed candles at the front altar for each state’s fallen officers from 2020.

There was also a commemorative candle lit to honor Dan Glaze. He’s the Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed in 2016. Commemorative flags were also presented to two people who were close to Deputy Glaze.

“Again, the community comes together for Rusk County and we can’t ask for anything better I mean, support is phenomenal. They were given to a couple of the deputies that were very close to Deputy Glaze. One of our deputies started a program and we’re going to try and fly a couple flags and give them to those who were close to Dan,” said Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace.

