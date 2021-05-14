Advertisement

Scientists urge restoration of federal gray wolf protections

Wildlife conservation experts say state governments have allowed too many wolves to be killed...
Wildlife conservation experts say state governments have allowed too many wolves to be killed since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lifted protections in January.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A group of scientists is urging the Biden administration to return gray wolves to the federal endangered species list.

In a letter Thursday, 115 wildlife conservation experts say state governments have allowed too many wolves to be killed since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lifted protections across most of the Lower 48 states in January.

The move was among Trump administration actions on the environment that Biden has ordered reviewed. Livestock farmers and ranchers say wolf numbers are too high.

More Coverage:
DNR considers ending night wolf hunt, shorter registrations
Wisconsin DNR seeks public comment on fall 2021 wolf season, future wolf management
Wisconsin wolf hunt overshoots quota, worrying conservationists

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Rusk County crash Tuesday.
Sheldon man pronounced dead at the scene of Rusk County crash
Woodmohr Town Hall
Costly misunderstanding for Town of Woodmohr board member
Rusk County crash leaves one person dead, another hurt
1 dead, 1 injured after Barron County motorcycle crash

Latest News

The Minnesota House is expected to vote this week on a bill legalizing marijuana.
Marijuana bill clears Minnesota House in historic vote
SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North Baseball
SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 13