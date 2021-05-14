The “Aaron Rodgers saga” effect on fans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This saga between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers is still in limbo with no end in sight. We still haven’t heard from Rodgers himself about whether or not he actually wants out of Green Bay.

The Packers have come out and said they want him to stay and that he is their guy – but some believe the relationship is too far gone to be repaired.

The three-time NFL MVP holds a special place in a lot of hearts in Wisconsin – and the thought of him possibly not wearing a Packer jersey next season is just too much for some fans.

“So with Aaron Rodgers, because people feel like this is my family, loyalty issues become a problem and then abandonment sets in,” said Dr. Carola Pfortner, a psychology professor with Madison College.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash | AP)

Pfortner says people often form strong bonds to sports teams and players.

“There is some interesting research that shows when you look at brain scans of people who look at their favorite team, it’s a similar reaction for people when they look at their spouse so there is a strong emotional reaction,” said DR. Pfortner.

The love for Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin is real. Dr. Pfortner says many people see Rodgers himself as a part of them.

“Some studies show people’s identities with sports teams is as strong as their nationality, their ethnicity, even their gender. So, it’s really an emotional issue and they see it as an extension of themselves,” she said.

Packers fans will have to wait for a resolution on the issue. The big question remains: will Rodgers be under center for the team’s opening game on September 12th against the New Orleans Saints. Only time will tell.

