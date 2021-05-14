Three dogs killed in La Crosse duplex fire Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three dogs are dead after a house fire in La Crosse Thursday evening.

La Crosse Fire Department crews responded to a fire at a two-story duplex Thursday evening, arriving at 6:47 p.m. It took crews nine minutes upon arrival to extinguish the fire at 903 Tyler Street, located in the area between Gundersen Health System and Viterbo University in central La Crosse.

Upon inspection of the duplex, inside of the residence that caught on fire, fire crews discovered three dogs. Live-saving measures were unsuccessful. No one else was in the residence at the time of the fire.

Occupants of the other residence in the duplex made it out safely and suffered no injuries.

A map showing the location of a structure fire in La Crosse on May 13, 2021. (WEAU)

The LCFD says that the duplex suffered moderate to heavy fire damage and heavy smoke damage.

Two families have been displaced by the fire and are receiving help from the Red Cross.

Responding agencies include the LCFD, which sent nine vehicles and 21 crew members to the fire, as well as the La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance, Holmen Area Fire Department, Xcel Energy, the Coulee Region Humane Society, and the Red Cross.

The fire remains under investigation by the LCFD.

Fire safety tips for residents of La Crosse can be found on the LCFD page here. The city of La Crosse offers educational programming about planning and safety in the event of a house fire, which you can learn more about here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.