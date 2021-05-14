Tomah man found guilty of producing, possessing child porn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A 44-year-old Tomah man has been found guilty of producing and possessing child pornography by a federal jury in Madison.

The jury convicted Shannon Donoho of seven counts of producing child pornography, one count of attempting to produce child pornography and one count of possession child pornography.

Donoho was accused of producing child pornography on seven different occasions from 2015 to 2017, and one attempt in 2018. He was accused of several things including hiding GoPro cameras in the bathroom at a residence of a family friend, making several recordings of a 9-year-old girl in the shower.

Donoho’s sentencing has been scheduled for July 28.

Posted by Tomah Police Department on Thursday, May 13, 2021

