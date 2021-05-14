UW-Stout vaccination clinic open to ages 12 to 15

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -UW-Stout, Dunn’s County Health Department and Mayo clinic hosted a free vaccination clinic on May 13th. It was held in the universities multipurpose room in the sports and fitness center.

The one shot of Johnson and Johnson was offered along with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Wisconsin Department of Health announced that kids ages 12 to 15 can receive the Pfizer vaccination with a parent or guardian present.

Menomonie resident and mother, Tonia Kowieski is fully vaccinated. She took her daughter to receive the vaccine at the clinic and said she let her daughter get the shot to protect her and try to get back to the way things used to be.

“I wanted my daughter to get the vaccine so life can get back to normal so we can participate fully in sports and join friends hang out so we can have a normal summer again,” Kowieski said.

“We were so excited when we got the news last night that we would be able to proceed with 12 to 15 year old’s today. We’ve already seen a number of them come in we were prepared and hopeful it was going to happen,” Scott said.

If you received your first shot at the UW-Stout clinic, you should go back on June 3rd for the second dose.

