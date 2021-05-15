4.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in eight COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 550 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 605,926. 3,758 tests came back negative.

Around 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 7,440.

Sixty-five more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 30,189.

The state reported four new deaths on Saturday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic sits at 6,958.

Vaccinations

Forty-five percent (2,631,948) of Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 2,284,309 or 39.2% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 4,703,151 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County (Population) At least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (% of pop.) Completed the COVID-19 vaccination series (% of pop.) # of COVID-19 cases Deaths Barron (45,244) 18,015 (39.8%) 16,251 (35.9%) 5,827 (+12) 82 Buffalo (13,031) 5,936 (45.6%) 5,427 (41.6%) 1,368 (+3) 7 Chippewa (64,658) 27,150 (42%) 24,800 (38.4%) 7,405 (+6) 94 Clark (34,774) 8,946 (25.7%) 7,658 (22%) 3,266 (+2) 59 Dunn (45,368) 16,431 (36.2%) 14,713 (32.4%) 4,662 (+1) 32 Eau Claire (104,646) 49,299 (47.1%) 44,851 (42.9%) 11,551 (+8) 107 Jackson (20,643) 7,501 (36.3%) 6,757 (32.7%) 2,641 (+1) 26 La Crosse (118,016) 60,661 (51.4%) 54,267 (46%) 12,817 (+13) 87 Monroe (46,253) 16,085 (34.8%) 14,465 (31.1%) 4,559 (+6) 37 Pepin (7,287) 2,906 (39.9%) 2,694 (37%) 860 (+1) 7 Rusk (14,178) 4,118 (29%) 3,722 (26.3%) 1,326 (+4) 17 Trempealeau (29,649) 14,129 (47.7%) 12,872 (43.4%) 3,545 42 Vernon (30,822) 12,780 (41.5%) 11,606 (37.7%) 1,929 (+3) 39

