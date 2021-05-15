Eastside Hill thrift sale returns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -New this year is the opportunity for those hosting thrift sales to donate a portion of their proceeds to the Boyd Park Plus project.

The Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association is working with the city of Eau Claire, to enhance and revitalize the historic park located along the Eau Claire River.

Neighborhood Association president Chad Rowekamp says 118 homes and businesses registered to partake in thrifting this year.

“Twenty-two of them are donating a portion of their sales to Boyd Park and the project that we’re doing down there, it’s about a $3M project so every little bit helps,” Rowekamp says. “You see a lot of neighbors and it’s just really nice to see people out again.”

