Eastside Hill thrift sale returns

After taking a year off due to COVID-19 the community-wide annual thrift sale is back.
Eastside Hill Neighborhood annual thrift sale.
Eastside Hill Neighborhood annual thrift sale.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -New this year is the opportunity for those hosting thrift sales to donate a portion of their proceeds to the Boyd Park Plus project.

The Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association is working with the city of Eau Claire, to enhance and revitalize the historic park located along the Eau Claire River.

Neighborhood Association president Chad Rowekamp says 118 homes and businesses registered to partake in thrifting this year.

“Twenty-two of them are donating a portion of their sales to Boyd Park and the project that we’re doing down there, it’s about a $3M project so every little bit helps,” Rowekamp says. “You see a lot of neighbors and it’s just really nice to see people out again.”

