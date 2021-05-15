Hmong Cultural Center holds USDA foodbox distribution

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association is helping with food insecurity while supporting farmers.

Staff and volunteers this morning had over 1,000 boxes of fresh produce to hand out to anyone in need.

The 30 lb boxes include meat, milk, cheese, fruits and vegetables.

The USDA Farm to Families Food Program event was sponsored by the Laotian Community Response Team and Hmong Mutual.

Interim director Mao Xiong says they gave away six pallets worth of food within the first half-hour of distribution.

“It’s a great turnout with our volunteers to just come and help unload these boxes, put boxes in people’s cars so I’m just so grateful for that to but just to give out to the community we’re just glad to be able to do it,” says Xiong.

Xiong says it been a great month of events, being able to hold a mobile vaccine clinic and then to also be providing food for families in the community.

No qualifications were necessary, and folks could take as many boxes as will help their families.

