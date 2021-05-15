Advertisement

Madison pianist wins Chippewa Valley Symphony’s Young Artist Competition

The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra announced its Young Artist Competition winner on Saturday.
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A high school freshmen from Madison is this year’s winner of the Chippewa Valley Symphony’s Young Artist competition.

As the winner, Sophia Jiang gets the chance to perform as the featured soloist with the Chippewa Valley Symphony as well as receives a cash prize.

Last year Jiang was named the contest’s runner-up.

Jiang is currently a student at Madison Memorial High School. She’s been playing the piano since she was four years old.

In addition to Jiang, this year’s top five young artists include:

  • 2nd place: Richelle Shi of Long Grove, IL on the piano
  • 3rd place: Nicholas Boettcher of Naperville, IL on double bass
  • 4th place: Diana McGrory of Menlo Park, CA on flute
  • 5th place: Ruth Conry of Duluth, MN on the violin

The Young Artist Competition has been around for more than 30 years.

