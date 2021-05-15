Madison pianist wins Chippewa Valley Symphony’s Young Artist Competition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A high school freshmen from Madison is this year’s winner of the Chippewa Valley Symphony’s Young Artist competition.

As the winner, Sophia Jiang gets the chance to perform as the featured soloist with the Chippewa Valley Symphony as well as receives a cash prize.

Last year Jiang was named the contest’s runner-up.

Jiang is currently a student at Madison Memorial High School. She’s been playing the piano since she was four years old.

In addition to Jiang, this year’s top five young artists include:

2nd place: Richelle Shi of Long Grove, IL on the piano

3rd place: Nicholas Boettcher of Naperville, IL on double bass

4th place: Diana McGrory of Menlo Park, CA on flute

5th place: Ruth Conry of Duluth, MN on the violin

The Young Artist Competition has been around for more than 30 years.

