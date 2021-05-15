Man arrested for 6th OWI in Monroe Co.

MONROE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man has been arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence 6th offense.

The Wisconsin State Patrol stopped 35-year-old Joseph Welchert Saturday morning around 7 :30 a.m.

Troopers stopped Welchert after running his plate and finding that his driver’s license was suspended.

During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment and had Welchert complete the standardized field sobriety tests.

Welchert was then arrested for his 6th OWI.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.