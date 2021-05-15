Advertisement

Nearly 800 residents plan to sue La Crosse regarding PFAS

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Nearly 800 residents of French Island plan to sue the city of La Crosse stemming from contamination of private drinking water wells from chemicals known as PFAS, a move that could expose the city to up to more than $39 million in claims.

Attorney Tim Jacobson served the city notice on Friday of its intention to file a lawsuit on behalf of 787 residents, after earlier filing a similar document on behalf of 125 residents.

The filing is the first step that must be taken under the law before pursuing a lawsuit against the city.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources last year launched an investigation that includes the city of La Crosse regarding contamination on the island stemming from the city’s airport.

