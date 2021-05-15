Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine at The Pickle on Water Street

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A typical Friday at The Pickle on Water Street in Eau Claire involves serving up lots of shots.

It was no different Friday afternoon as people took a shot to fight COVID-19 at a pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

The clinic at The Pickle was part of the health department’s efforts to target young people as they offered the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Those under the age of 30 people, many of the people who may be up and down Water Street are our lowest group of vaccinated individuals,” said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese. “Young people getting vaccinated makes all the difference in the world to our community. It is a large enough population and if disease spreads there it also can spread in places where people can’t get vaccinated like the very young.”

College students who frequent the popular bar said it was exciting to see The Pickle involved in vaccine efforts.

“It is a place where college students love to go because you want to be vaccinated so you can go here and not have to worry,” said Avery Osweiler, a recent graduate at UW-Eau Claire.

The Pickle owners were also offering free t-shirts to those who had already been fully vaccinated like UW-Eau Claire sophomores Izzy Hall and Emily Stover who stopped by to check out the clinic.

“It is a really fun way to get the students and the community out to get vaccinated especially if it is at a landmark place in Eau Claire,” Hall said.

Clinic workers also recruited employees at nearby businesses to get a shot including Frank Hable.

“This is pretty convenient to just walk across the street and get taken care of,” he said.

The health department is continuing efforts to reach more people in the Eau Claire community Saturday morning at the farmers market at Phoenix Park from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

