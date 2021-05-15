Advertisement

Universal Orlando Resort to no longer require masks outdoors

People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re...
People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - People who visit Universal Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.

The park announced the changes to their safety guidelines on Saturday.

Masks are still required inside the park’s shops and restaurants, as well as at their attractions.  The park says visitors have to wear masks from when they line up for a ride, until they exit it.

As for social distancing, Universal is trying to keep guests three feet apart.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire city and county-wide mask mandates remain in effect despite new guidelines for face...
Eau Claire City Council & County Board schedule special sessions to review face covering requirement
The Minnesota House is expected to vote this week on a bill legalizing marijuana.
Marijuana bill clears Minnesota House in historic vote
Mask required sign
Many stores will still require masks, despite CDC guidance
(Source: RNN)
Eau Claire man charged with 7th OWI
File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
Eau Claire Co. gets early access to test SpaceX Starlink internet service

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday
In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash