Advertisement

3 rescued in Kettle Moraine Forest plane crash

All three people involved in the plane crash are uninjured, authorities say.
Whitewater FD
Whitewater FD(Whitewater FD)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities say all three people involved in a single engine plane crash in the Kettle Moraine Forest are uninjured.

According to a Facebook post by the Whitewater Fire Department (WFD), the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m Saturday night in the area of Hi-Lo Road in the Kettle Moraine Forest.

A 911 call placed by the pilot allowed authorities to pinpoint the location of the crash-- near the Ice Age Trail, off of City Road P, according to a release. It took crews around 45 minutes to locate the crash.

An initial report indicates the plane was travelling from Sheboygan to Burlington when it lost power and was forced to deploy its emergency parachute. The plane was found 75 feet above the ground in the forest canopy, WFD said.

The three individuals on board walked away uninjured.

Caption

Several area crews worked together to rescue the individuals from the plane by 2:19 a.m Sunday morning.

The FAA is expected to investigate the incident Sunday. Plans to remove the aircraft from the forest canopy are ongoing, WFD said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for OWI with five children in the car
Looking to make road test waiver program permanent
Wisconsin DMV looking to make road test waiver program permanent
Person killed in factory accident in Wood County
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
This spring will be noisy with Brood X cicadas emerging.
Brood X cicadas are coming, but will Wisconsin see them?

Latest News

Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israeli warplanes stage more heavy strikes across Gaza City
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (5/16/21)
Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association Annual Thrift Sale
Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association Annual Thrift Sale (5/16/21)
University "Homeless Week" Heightened By Pandemic
University "Homeless Week" Heightened By Pandemic (5/16/21)
Mask Mandate
Eau Claire County Looking At Repealing Mask Mandate (5/16/21)