Biker rescued from trail in La Crosse

(WABI)
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, a biker fell off Grandad Bluff Road and in the process got injured.

Fire crews found the person on one of the trails below.

They used technical rope rescue equipment to pull the person from the steep trail and up the hillside to the parking area.

The rescue took an hour and a half. Twelve fire personnel responded to the incident.

