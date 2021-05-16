Advertisement

Fido & Friends Fun Run to benefit Eau Claire Co. Humane Society

Eau Claire Co. Humane association annual fundraiser at Carson Park.
Eau Claire Co. Humane association annual fundraiser at Carson Park.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Four-legged friends were out to play today at Carson Park and throughout Eau Claire.

The 35th annual Fido & Friends Fun Run/Walk is being held May 14-16th both virtually and in-person.

The sponsor-themed event will benefit the Eau Claire County Humane Association and its dozens of furry friends.

Kali Foster and Pamela Veith with the humane association say this is the first event they’ve been able to host in-person in over a year and a half.

“We’re just really thankful to be here-- to be able to come and see all the dogs and all the faces after a year and a half is a really big deal and we’re really excited about that,” says Foster.

“We really appreciate all the help provided today the volunteers everybody who came out and walked, it was a gorgeous day,” Veith adds.

If you missed walk starting at Carson Park virtual registration includes the ability to participate anywhere you like through Sunday.

If you’d like to donate click here.

